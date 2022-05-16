हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Couple suicide

Gurugram: Live-in couple found dead, suicide suspected; belonged to same caste & village

The woman identified as Nancy (28) and her boyfriend Ashwani (29) were residents of a village in Delhi.

Gurugram: Live-in couple found dead, suicide suspected; belonged to same caste & village
The woman identified as Nancy (28) and her boyfriend Ashwani (29) were residents of a village in Delhi.

A couple in a live-in relationship allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan in the Sushant Lok police station area on Sunday, the police said on Monday. The couple appeared to have killed themselves on Sunday night in their rented accommodation. The incident came to light on Monday morning after neighbours reported the matter to the police. The woman identified as Nancy (28) and her boyfriend Ashwani (29) were residents of a village in Delhi. However, the police did not find any suicide note at the spot.

"The couple was in a live-in relationship and was residing here in Gurugram for the past 1.5 years. The man was a chef in a Delhi-based hotel while the woman was working at a leading food delivery joint. We have sent the bodies for autopsy and have contacted their family members for further investigation," Poonam Hooda, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station, told IANS.

An official privy to the matter said the duo were natives of the same village in Delhi and belonged to the same caste. They were allegedly residing in Gurugram after hiding from their families. It could be possible the victim`s families found their location which led the duo to take this extreme step. "The reason behind this extreme step is yet to be known. The police will also record the statements of the deceased`s families to ascertain the reason behind the incident," Hooda said.

