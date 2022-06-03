Gurugram: Truck driver's body with slit throat recovered in bushes

Gurugram: The body of a 44-year-old truck driver with his throat slit was found in roadside bushes on the Daboda road in Gurugram`s Farrukhnagar, police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Dharmender, a resident of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased`s brother Brijesh told the police that his elder brother was a truck driver at Delhi-Hubli Roadways Transport Company.

"My brother came to Gurugram from Goa on June 1 and offload the truck at Bharti Airtel company located in Farruknagar and thereafter on the intervening night of June 1 and June 2 unknown persons killed my brother with a sharp-edged weapon and threw his body into the bushes to destroy the evidence," Brijesh told the police.

"The victim`s body was found in the bushes on Thursday, Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Farrukhnagar police station said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons and an investigation has been launched in the case.