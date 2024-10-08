Gurugram Assembly Election Live Updates: Counting Begins

Gurugram Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Gurugram district in Haryana is one of the 90 Assembly constituencies that went to the polls on October 5 for the Haryana 2024 elections. Major national parties, including Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are competing for key seats in the district.

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 101 women, are contesting in the state, with the vote counting set for Tuesday. Gurugram district is divided into four constituencies — Gurgaon, Pataudi, Badshahpur, and Sohna — with an electorate exceeding 1.5 million. Across Haryana, voting took place in 90 constituencies at 20,632 polling booths.

A total of 17 candidates were in the fray for the Gurgaon Assembly seat in the 2024 Haryana Assembly election: Akshat Gait (IND), Ankit Alagh Jan Sewak (JSKP), Ashok Jangra (JJP), Dr Nishant Anand (AAP), Gaurav Bhati (INLD), Jawahar Lal (NJHC), Mahabir Singh (IND), Mohit Grover (INC), Mukesh Sharma (BJP), Mukesh Sharma (IND), Narender Kumar (IND), Naresh Kumar Batra (IND), Naveen Goyal (IND), Rajesh Sheoran (BHKP), Sanjay Lal (IND), Sohan Lal Sharma (IND), Sunil (IND).

Historically, Congress has struggled in the Gurugram constituency, failing to secure 25,000 votes in the last two elections. While the BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, Congress hopes to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments, particularly focusing on issues like the farmer and wrestler protests.

Exit polls suggest a decisive victory for Congress, while BJP, which has ruled the state since 2014, faces a potential heavy defeat.

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP and Congress won 40 and 31 seats, respectively. The BJP then joined hands with Dushyant Chautala's JJP, which won 10 seats, to form an alliance government. The alliance collapsed in March this year and the saffron party replaced then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, the incumbent CM.