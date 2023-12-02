Pradhuman Singh Tomar (BJP) and Sunil Sharma (INC) stand as prominent contenders in the upcoming 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for the Gwalior constituency, facing competition from various independent candidates. The voter turnout in the Gwalior Assembly Constituency for the 2023 elections reached 65.29%.

In 2020, Pradhuman Singh Tomar secured victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party by defeating Sunil Sharma of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 33,123 votes. The Gwalior Assembly constituency is part of the Gwalior Lok Sabha demographic. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar emerged victorious in the Gwalior Lok Sabha (MP) seat, defeating Ashok Singh of the Indian National Congress with a lead of 146,842 votes.