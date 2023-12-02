trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694537
Gwalior Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP's Pradhuman Singh Tomar Vs Congress' Sunil Sharma

Pradhuman Singh Tomar (BJP) and Sunil Sharma (INC) are key contenders in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for Gwalior, facing independent candidates. Gwalior's 2023 voter turnout was 65.29%.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 10:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pradhuman Singh Tomar (BJP) and Sunil Sharma (INC) stand as prominent contenders in the upcoming 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for the Gwalior constituency, facing competition from various independent candidates. The voter turnout in the Gwalior Assembly Constituency for the 2023 elections reached 65.29%.

In 2020, Pradhuman Singh Tomar secured victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party by defeating Sunil Sharma of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 33,123 votes. The Gwalior Assembly constituency is part of the Gwalior Lok Sabha demographic. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar emerged victorious in the Gwalior Lok Sabha (MP) seat, defeating Ashok Singh of the Indian National Congress with a lead of 146,842 votes.

