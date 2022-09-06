Gwalior, MP: Boy, 8, thrashed by teacher with iron road for not doing homework

Gwalior: A startling incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior where a tuition teacher allegedly hit an eight-year-old student with an iron rod for not completing his homework on Tuesday. A case under relevant provisions of the Children Act and Indian Penal Code has been registered against the teacher, Yogesh Shrivastava, for the incident that took place last week, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi said.

The incident occurred in the Thatipur area on September 1, when the teacher allegedly hit the Class 5 student with an iron rod after he failed to complete his homework, he said. The boy sustained injuries to his legs and back, following which his parents complained to the police, the official said. Further legal steps will be taken against the accused teacher after a probe, he added.

Also Read: Headmaster, 11 students booked for tying teachers to a tree in Jharkhand's Dumka

Rajasthan's Jalore Incident

A horrifying incident of a similar nature surfaced from Rajasthan's Jalore last month on July 20 where a 3rd class student died after getting thrashed at a school for touching a water container by his teacher. The incident took place at Surana village in Jalore district. "My son was beaten up in the school in the name of casteism. His health started deteriorating after the thrashing, so we took him to the Jalore District Hospital. From there he was referred to Udaipur. As his health did not improve there, we took him to Ahmedabad a few days later. He died during treatment," the child's father Devaram said.

(With agency inputs)