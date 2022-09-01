Dumka (Jharkhand): In Jharkhand`s Dumka district, a group of school students tied their teachers to a tree and allegedly beat them up for giving them low scores, an FIR has been registered against headmaster and 11 students, according to police. A teacher and clerk lodged their complaint with the police that they were beaten up and tied to a tree on the instructions of the headmaster, ANI report said.

"Teacher Suman Kumar and clerk Soneram Chaure complained that they were beaten up and tied to a tree on the instructions of the headmaster. An FIR has been registered against the headmaster and 11 students," Nityanand Bhokta, Gopikandar PS in-charge, Dumka, told ANI.

Notably, a group of school students in Jharkhand`s Dumka district tied their teachers to a tree and allegedly beat them up for giving them low scores which resulted in the students failing their exams.

According to reports, when Dumka education officers arrived at the scene, students complained that their teachers had given them very few marks in practicals and that they had not been given an explanation.

"We received info on the incident and held talks with all teachers. When we reached there, students said that they were given very less marks in practicals and they didn`t receive an adequate response from their teachers," ANI quoted Surendra Hebram, Block Education Extension Officer, Gopikandar, as saying.

In a response to the incident, Kumar Suman a teacher told ANI, "Students called us on the pretext of holding a meeting and said their results were spoiled. It happened because their practical marks were not included in the results. That was to be done by the headmaster. So we couldn`t have taken any step in this regard."

