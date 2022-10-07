Gyanvapi case: Verdict likely on 'Shivling' carbon dating today at Varanasi court

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): In the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case, the Varanasi court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Friday (October 7) in connection with the plea filed by the Hindu side seeking carbon dating of the `Shivling` found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque. The bench of Varanasi District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesh, who had reserved the order on September 29 after hearing the arguments of both sides, will deliver the order. Notably, Carbon dating is a scientific process that ascertains the age of an archaeological object or archaeological finds.

The Hindu side claimed that a `Shivling` was found on the premises near the `Wazukhana` during the videography survey of the mosque premises, while the Muslim side stated that the structure found was a `fountain`. On September 22, the Hindu side had then submitted an application seeking a carbon dating of the object they claimed to be `Shivling`.

Besides this case, two more cases which could not be heard on Thursday due to the holiday will be heard today. The first is related to the demand from the court to worship the Shivling found in Gyanvapi, a case filed on behalf of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda, while the second pertains to the demand of handing over the `Shivling` site found in Gyanvapi to the Hindus. Hearing on both applications is to be held in the court of Senior Civil Judge Kumudlata Tripathi today.

Earlier on September 29, the Hindu side demanded a scientific investigation of the `Shivling` by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the carbon dating of `Argha` and the area around it. Representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Masjid matter, advocate Vishnu Jain said, "The Hindu side demanded that the ASI conduct a scientific investigation of the `Shivling`. We have also demanded a carbon dating of Argha and the area around it".

Vishnu Jain said, "Muslim side too presented its side before the court, stating that carbon dating shouldn`t be done. They said that it`s a fountain and not a Shivling and it can`t be ascertained." Jain added that there is no break-up on the Hindu side, rather all the Hindus demand just one thing that the Shivalinga found should be scientifically investigated without causing any damage to it.

Earlier, an appeal had been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed a PIL that sought the appointment of a committee/commission under a judge to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque, Varanasi. The appeal filed by seven devotees sought direction from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain the nature of the structure found on the Gyanvapi campus.

On July 19, the Allahabad High Court dismissed their plea seeking the appointment of a committee/commission headed by a judge of the High Court or Supreme Court (sitting/retired) to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The PIL also sought direction from a committee to ascertain whether a Shivalinga, as claimed by the Hindus, had been found inside the mosque or if it is a fountain as claimed by Muslims. The appeal in the top court stated that the Allahabad High Court had erred in dismissing the plea.

On May 20, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the case related to worship at Gyanvapi mosque from the civil judge to the District Judge, Varanasi. The Varanasi Court on September 12 dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

(With ANI Inputs)