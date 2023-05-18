topStoriesenglish2609799
NewsIndia
GYANVAPI MASJID

Gyanvapi Mosque: SC To Hear Muslim Side Plea Against HC Order On Determining Shivling Age

The High Court on May 12 set aside the Varanasi District judge's order which had rejected the application for a scientific survey and carbon dating of the "Shivling" on October 14, 2022.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 03:48 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Gyanvapi Mosque: SC To Hear Muslim Side Plea Against HC Order On Determining Shivling Age

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on May 19 an appeal challenging the Allahabad High Court order which has directed a "scientific survey", including carbon dating, of a "Shivling" said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a video graphics survey last year.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said it would hear on Friday the appeal filed by Gyanvapi mosque management committee against the High Court's recent order for scientific investigation by ASI to determine the age of "Shivling".

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing saying the Allahabad High Court has passed an order when the appeal is pending.

During the survey, a structure -- claimed to be a "Shivling" by the Hindu side and a "fountain" by the Muslim side -- was found in the mosque premises on May 16 last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The High Court on May 12 set aside the Varanasi District judge's order which had rejected the application for a scientific survey and carbon dating of the "Shivling" on October 14, 2022. The High Court directed the Varanasi District judge to proceed, in accordance with the law, on the application by the Hindu worshippers for conducting a scientific probe of the "Shivling". Petitioners Laxmi Devi and three others had filed a plea in the High Court, challenging the order lower court order.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818