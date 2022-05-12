हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gyanvapi masjid ruling

Gyanvapi masjid case: Varanasi court allows survey of premises, retains court commissioner

The district court allowed the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises today, days after it had to be aborted. 

Credits: PTI

New Delhi: Varanasi court on Thursday (May 12, 2022) refused to remove Court commissioner and allowed the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, which is situated adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The district court said that the survey shall be completed by May 17, 2022.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing Hindu petitioners in the Varanasi court, said that two more lawyers have been appointed as commissioners. 

“2 more lawyers have been appointed as commissioners to accompany the Court commissioner Ajay Mishra for the survey.The Commission to submit report by May 17 before the court,” Adv Madan Mohan Yadav said. 

ALSO READ | Gyanvapi mosque survey case: Key updates

The videography and survey of the mosque was ordered by Judge Diwakar on a plea by Delhi women Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others seeking permission to perform daily worship of deities Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi whose idols are located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The women had moved the court with their plea on April 18, 2021, and also sought a court's order to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.

 

