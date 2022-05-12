New Delhi: Varanasi court on Thursday (May 12, 2022) refused to remove Court commissioner and allowed the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, which is situated adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The district court said that the survey shall be completed by May 17, 2022.

Gyanvapi mosque survey verdict | 2 more lawyers have been appointed as commissioners to accompany the Court commissioner Ajay Mishra for the survey.The Commission to submit report by May 17 before the court: Adv Madan Mohan Yadav, representing Hindu petitioners in court,Varanasi pic.twitter.com/VGIJCNufW6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2022

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing Hindu petitioners in the Varanasi court, said that two more lawyers have been appointed as commissioners.

“2 more lawyers have been appointed as commissioners to accompany the Court commissioner Ajay Mishra for the survey.The Commission to submit report by May 17 before the court,” Adv Madan Mohan Yadav said.

The videography and survey of the mosque was ordered by Judge Diwakar on a plea by Delhi women Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others seeking permission to perform daily worship of deities Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi whose idols are located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The women had moved the court with their plea on April 18, 2021, and also sought a court's order to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.