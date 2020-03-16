Gyms, night clubs, spas to be shut, gatherings of over 50 people banned in Delhi till March 31: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (March 16) invoked the Epidemic Act of 1897 imposing ban on social, religious and political gatherings of more than 50 people in the national capital. CM Kejriwal, however, said that weddings are exempted for now but he urged the people to postpone weddings if possible.

"We have already shut schools, colleges, swimming pools so far. Today, it has been decided to order gyms, night clubs and spas also to close as a precautionary measure. Religious, social, familial, political, any sort of gathering is not allowed which has more than 50 people. We are in touch with ICMR and the Centre, will take measures as needed," CM Kejriwal said after a review of the steps taken by Delhi government to curb the community transmission of the infection.

CM Kejriwal also noted that it is not easy to shut down all essential facilities, adding that all buses and metros are being disinfected daily. The chief minister sent a clear message that Delhi government is not thinking of shutting down metros in the near future.

Delhi has reported seven confirmed coronavirus cases so far including two patients who have been discharged after recovery.

Meanwhile, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110 on Sunday (March 15), including 17 foreign nationals with Uttarakhand reporting its first case and one fresh case each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. The number of cases includes two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka.

While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia died on March 10, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on March 13.