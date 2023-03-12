H3N2 Flu: Taking Paracetamol, Antibiotics Yourself? Doctors Warn Against Self-Medication For This Reason

LUCKNOW: With influenza A subtype H3N2 virus claiming two lives in India, one each in Karnataka and Haryana, doctors in Lucknow have urged people to avoid self-medication.

Sheetal Verma, senior faculty department of microbiology at King George`s Medical University (KGMU) said, "The influenza A virus sub-type H3N2 is nothing new but as people are experiencing longer spells of cough, self-medication should be strictly avoided. There is nothing to panic. This variant does not lead to a pandemic but taking precautions against it will certainly help."

She said that it is better for people experiencing fever, cough or respiratory distress to consult a doctor instead of buying a drug over-the-counter because this flu variant is different.

According to doctors, the precautions people should take include -- keeping body immunity adequate and avoiding close contact with unknown people, particularly avoiding crowded places.

Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General of the Association of International Doctors, said, "A majority of those experiencing a longer spell of cough these days have poor body immunity may be due to age (elderly) or due to some other pre-existing illness."

P.K. Gupta, former President, IMA, Lucknow, said, "Children and elderly are the most vulnerable. They are advised to avoid cold weather conditions during the morning and late evening. This will reduce the chance of getting infected. Everyone should avoid self-medication."

Amid the rising number of influenza cases seen in the country, more patients are reporting pneumonia-like conditions and ear fullness, doctors said here on Saturday.



Speaking to IANS, Rajiv Gupta, Consultant - Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, said that the "fullness of ear is an additional symptom noticed in this episode of flu".



"Many patients at day five or six of the illness start complaining of fullness in the ears or feel like something is blocked inside the ears. It is more common in young adults," he added.



According to Mayo Clinic, ear fullness occurs when your ears feel plugged. "Your eustachian tubes - which run between your middle ear and the back of your nose - become blocked. A person may experience a feeling of fullness or pressure in the ears." It is in some cases also accompanied with ear pain, dizziness and muffled hearing.