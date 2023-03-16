H3N2 Influenza Scare: Experts Say No Need To Panic, Advises People To Do This To Prevent Infection

NEW DELHI: Amid rising concerns about the H3N2 Influenza infection in the country, health experts emphasized living a healthy lifestyle and precautionary measures in order to prevent the disease. Even though Covid cases have reduced, now a new virus H3N2 has started spreading. According to experts, there is nothing to panic about this virus, but there is a need to be careful so that the infection can be avoided.

Speaking to ANI, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Daljit Singh said, "N3H2 Influenza is a respiratory virus which transmits in the same fashion as the COVID virus. The precautions are also the same and should be practised. There is no cause to worry but precautions should be taken."

Speaking to ANI, Dr Anupam Sibal, senior pediatric consultant of Apollo Hospital, Delhi said, "Virus changes from time to time. Symptoms of influenza virus are appearing after the Covid pandemic. Although its symptoms are almost similar where cough, cold, and fever are commonly seen. But in this virus, it is seen that patients have these symptoms for a long time due to which it is spreading rapidly."

Dr Aditya Bhati, neurologist, Apollo Hospitals emphasized on healthy lifestyle in order to boost the immune system. "The reason why this type of virus has more effect on people`s minds is that people are under a lot of stress. We are always on run. There is a lack of time management and a healthy lifestyle. We are not able to do this. There is no routine of eating and doing exercise. This affects both physically and mentally. It is very important to balance everything for a healthy lifestyle so that we can be healthy both physically and mentally."

He said the day-to-day stress affects people neurologically. Asked about what impact the virus impact the brain and nervous system, Dr Bhati said although the number is not high cases of brain stroke have also been seen.

"Although this virus affects all the organs of a human being, it has seen more effect on the brain. In cases like brain stroke or brain haemorrhage, the virus has also been found in the brain. It can affect any part of the body. Because of this, our nerves become thin and weak and then build up starts forming in the brain itself. Although their number is not high, cases of brain stroke have also been seen. Due to the block of intoxication, blood circulation is not possible," he said.

In such a situation, Dr Sibal further said it is necessary that the precautions people were taking during Covid, like wearing a mask and washing hands should be continued. "If symptoms like cough, cold or fever are seen in a person, then it is very important to avoid coming in contact with that person," he said.

Dr Sibal said there is a need to take special care of children. "Parents should keep in mind that if they are sending children to school or to play outside, they make sure that children are not suffering from cough and cold. If a child has symptoms like fever and cough, he to she should nor come in contact with other children. Take special care of cleanliness. Because through cleanliness and good eating habits, you can stay away from this type of virus. Children should were masks in schools," he said.

H3N2 has been the dominant subtype followed by H1N1. Both these subtypes belong to Influenza `A` type.However, the Union Ministry of Health on Friday said that the cases arising from seasonal influenza including H3N2 which has claimed one death each in Haryana and Karnataka are expected to decline from March end.