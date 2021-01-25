हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Hackers

Hackers demands Rs 10 cr from Ghaziabad man, threaten to circulate his obscene pictures

A group of hackers demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore from a Ghaziabad man and threatened to circulate his obscene pictures and personal details of his family if he fails to meet their demands. The cyber crime cell of the police are probing the case and efforts are on to nab the hackers.

Hackers demands Rs 10 cr from Ghaziabad man, threaten to circulate his obscene pictures

Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad man has been asked to pay up Rs 10 crore by a group of hackers who have threatened to circulate his obscene pictures and his family's personal details online if the demand is not met, police said on Saturday.

The man from Vasundhara Colony approached police after the accused hacked into his email account, they said. They have threatened a man named Rajiv Kumar, in case he will not pay 10 crore rupees his obnoxious videos would be viraled on social media.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code including criminal intimidation, insulting modesty of woman and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and section 66D of the IT Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anshu Jain told PTI. The complainant has stated that the hackers are keeping a watch on the activities of the family and continuously harassing them.

The cyber crime cell of the police are probing the case and efforts are on to nab the hackers, the DSP said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HackersCyber crimeGhaziabadInternetonline fraudHackingAfter Ransom
Next
Story

Bird flu confirmed in 9 states for poultry, 12 states for crow, wild birds, check list
  • 1,06,54,533Confirmed
  • 1,53,339Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M27S

Gujarat Government renames dragon fruit as 'Kamalam'