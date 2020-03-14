Had great time in India, loved being with PM Narendra Modi: Donald Trump

Washington: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) reiterated that he had a 'great time' in India and said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed several issues.

"We had a great time in India. It was an incredible two days. He (PM Modi) is a great friend of mine. He is a friend of his people. I loved being with him. We talked about everything, far more than just borders," Trump said during a press conference on coronavirus crisis.

Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner, made a two-day visit to India on February 24.

Over the course of his nearly 36-hour long trip, the US President participated in a host of engagements including a roadshow, visiting the Taj Mahal, addressing a mammoth crowd at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, among others.

During the visit, India and the US further strengthened their defence cooperation, with the two countries giving a nod to an agreement, under which New Delhi will get USD 3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters.

