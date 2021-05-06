Haj house converted into 100-bed COVID-19 hospital in Kashmir

Srinagar: At a time when there is a huge surge in cases of COVID-19 patients across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the valley hospitals are reeling under tremendous pressure. The Srinagar administration with the help of a charity group has converted the Haj House of Kashmir into a 100-bed COVID-19 hospital.

The facility has been well equipped with all the requirements needed in a COVID hospital. Around 28 beds with high flow oxygen capacity of about 15 to 20 litres per minute, and 75 beds with oxygen concentrators that have a capacity of 5 to 10 litres of oxygen are available.

''We have established a 100-bed facility in collaboration with the state administration, we have 28 high flow beds available, 72 beds with oxygen supply. We have a target to create at least a 200-bed facility here. We have JVC hospital close by and we have already tied up with them.,” said Bashir Nadvi, Chairman of charity group Athrout.

The charity group is also helping people with medical equipment at home. They are providing Oxygen concentrators, mini-ventilators, and Oximeters to positive patients.

''We have around 350 oxygen concentrators and all are with patients at the moment in their homes. We also have mini-ventilators, BiPAP, cpap and pulse oximeters and all have been distributed to people in need at the moment. We are getting more stuff. We will be providing more oximeters to people in need,'' Nadvi added.

Jammu and Kashmir reported more than 4716 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. While 3198 are from Kashmir region, Jammu reported 1518 cases. The government also said that 52 people died on Wednesday due to COVID-related issues in the Union Territory.