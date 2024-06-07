Hajj Pilgrimage To Start From June 14, Saudi Arabia Confirms

On Thursday evening, Saudi Arabia confirmed that the annual Hajj pilgrimage will begin on June 14 with Eid Al Adha falling two days later. The crescent moon, which heralds the start of Dhu Al Hijjah - the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar - was sighted on Thursday evening, following which the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia made the announcement.

The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims with the means. Every year, millions of Muslims around the world embark on a sacred pilgrimage known as Hajj/Haj. This spiritual journey holds immense significance in the lives of believers, offering an opportunity to connect with Allah, seek forgiveness, and strengthen their faith.

The Hajj involves a series of rituals completed over at least four days in Mecca and its surroundings in the west of Saudi Arabia. The high point comes on the second day, when pilgrims gather for prayers on Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon. That will occur on June 15 this year, and the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha will fall on June 16, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

According to an AFP report, at a press conference on Thursday, the Saudi hajj and umrah minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah said "approximately 1.2 million pilgrims from various countries of the world" had already arrived in Saudi Arabia for this year's hajj. Last year more than 1.8 million Muslims took part in the hajj, according to official figures.

Earlier, it was mentioned that in a historical moment, Indian Hajis are set to use a high-speed train directly from the Jeddah Airport to Makkah for the very first time, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said. The Embassy noted that the train would not only shorten the journey time but, about 32000 Indian Hajis will also use this exclusive service this year.