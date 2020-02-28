HAL hands over 50th set of L-40 stage of GSLV-MKII to ISRO

Bengaluru: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the 50th L-40 stage of Geo Synchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MKII) to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at a program recently.

This L-40 stage is meant for GSLV MKII- F12 flight planned by ISRO in August 2020. The Aerospace Division of HAL has so far integrated and supplied L-40 stages for 12 flights of GSLV MKII including the GSLV MKII -F10 flight which is planned for the first week of March 2020.

Apart from the Integrated L-40 stages, HAL is also manufacturing the riveted structures, propellant tanks, feedlines of PSLV, GSLV MKII and GSLV MKIII launch vehicles and structures of various satellites for ISRO.

HAL has been one of the most reliable partners of the space agency for the past three decades and has contributed and participated in almost all of ISRO's ambitious projects namely Chandrayaan-I, Chandrayaan-II, Mangalyaan and upcoming projects like Gaganyaan.

The CEO-BC Amitabh Bhatt, Director-LPSC of ISRO Dr V Narayanan, Dy Director (MME, LPSC) Dr A Manimaran, General Manager (HAL Aerospace Division) Mihir Mishra, and other officials of ISRO and HAL were present on the occasion.