Shoot At Sight Orders In Haldwani As Protesters Pelt Stones, Set Vehicles On Fire After Illegal Madrasa Razed

New Delhi: Uttarakhand's Haldwani city witnessed chaos and arson on Thursday, as a group of people belonging to a particular religion attacked the administration and police team after they demolished an illegal madrasa in Malik Ka Bagicha area of the city. The SDM, several policemen and municipal workers were injured in the stone-pelting by the protesters. The youth and women of the community also staged a massive protest against the police and administration team. The miscreants set fire to the vehicles parked outside the Banbhoolpura police station.

A video of the incident is also going viral, in which it can be seen that hundreds of women, children and men are pelting stones from the front and the policemen and municipal workers are trying to save themselves. During this, the glass of the JCB bulldozer also broke. But despite the heavy opposition, the municipal corporation continued the campaign and razed the madrasa and prayer place to the ground.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Violence broke out in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani following an anti-encroachment drive today. DM Nainital has imposed curfew in Banbhoolpura and ordered a shoot-on-sight order for rioters. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Qykla7UO65 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

The injured policemen were taken to the Haldwani Base Hospital for treatment, where they are undergoing treatment. The situation in the area remains tense.

Dhami Gives Shoot At Sight Orders

Seeing the matter escalating, additional police forces were sent to Haldwani and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called a meeting with senior officials, in which the chief secretary and the police director general along with other senior officials of the police and intelligence reviewed the situation. Along with appealing to the people to maintain peace, instructions were given to deal strictly with the unruly elements.

In addition, the DM imposed a curfew in Banbhoolpura and ordered to shoot at sight the rioters. The officials of Haldwani Municipal Corporation demolished the madrasa and prayer place on Thursday. It is believed that this madrasa was built illegally near the Banbhoolpura police station. After surrounding the Banbhoolpura police station from all sides, the troublemakers pelted stones and also set fire to the transformer, due to which the entire area was plunged into darkness.

Tear Gas Shells Fired

The Pushkar Dhami government of Uttarakhand is running bulldozers on illegal encroachments. During the campaign in Malik Ka Bagicha area, the officials tried to convince the agitated people. But they did not listen to anyone. After that, the police fired tear gas shells to control the unruly elements. According to the officials, the prayer place and madrasa are completely illegal. The Haldwani Municipal Corporation had earlier taken possession of three acres of land. While the prayer place and madrasa were sealed, which were demolished today.