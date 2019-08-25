Hamirpur bypolls to be held on September 23, results on September 27

The Election Commission on Sunday announced the dates for Assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. The by-election in Hamirpur Assembly seat will take place on September 23. The results will be declared on September 27.

The by-election in Hamirpur was necessitated after former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Chandel was convicted in a murder case. He was awarded life imprisonment in the murder case of five persons.

The Allahabad High Court had upheld the life imprisonment of the BJP leader in the case related to a 22-year-old incident.

Chandel had surrendered before the police on May 13 and has since been in jail.

The notification for the by-election is slated to be issued on August 28. The last date for filing nomination is September 4 while the names can be withdrawn till September 7.

By-elections are slated to happen in 12 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The former MLA’s bail plea has been rejected by the Supreme Court. The case was registered against eight other persons.