Handwara vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live Winner and loser candidate Ghulam Mohammad Mir vs Chowdary Mohammad Ramzan total votes margin bjp congress jknc eci Jammu Kashmir Assembly election result

Jammu and Kashmir Election Results 2024 Live: The stage is all set for Jammu & Kashmir’s Handwara to elect its Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) after a long wait of around 10 years. The counting of votes for the 90 assembly constituencies of the Jammu &Kashmir Legislative Assembly is taking place today starting at 8 AM. Jammu & Kashmir went to the polls in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, and the counting will take place today. The result will be declared on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) website.

The Election Commission has recorded an overall turnout of 63.88 percent in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, an important rise from the 58.58 percent turnout recorded during the Lok Sabha elections.

The voting turnout on September 18 was recorded as 63.88 percent, on September 25 as 57.31 percent, and on October 1 as 65.48%.



Candidate List For The Handwara Assembly Constituency Election 2024



The major political parties including the Bharatiya Janta Party, and the National Conference have nominated their candidates BJP it is Ghulam Mohammad Mir, and NC it is Chowdary Mohammad Ramzan.

The previous Assembly elections were held in the year 2008 & 2014. In Jammu and Kashmir, assembly elections have not taken place since 2014.

In the year 2014, Sajad Gani Lone from JPC won the Handwara Assembly constituency and in 2008 JKN Chowdary Mohd Ramzan won from the Handwara, defeating Ind Ch Mohi-ud-din.

Jammu & Kashmir voted in three phases with 90 seats. Handwara Constituency Assembly Election 2024 voting date. Handwara Assembly constituency went to the polls on October 1 this year.

Handwara, Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 result date

The result of the Assembly election 2024 in the Handwara will be announced on October 8. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on October 8 and wrap up on the same day.