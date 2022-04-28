हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hanuman Chalisa

Hanuman Chalisa Row: Navneet and Ravi Rana move court, request home-made food in jail

The independent MP from Amravati was arrested on Saturday along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana for announcing that she would chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray’s house

Hanuman Chalisa Row: Navneet and Ravi Rana move court, request home-made food in jail

Navneet and Ravi Rana have filed a petition 0n thursday in sessions court asking for Home made food to be served to them in jail. Response on the plea to be filed before the court tomorrow. Hearing on the plea to take place tomorrow.

Navneet Rana's daughter recites Hanuman Chalisa at home; prays for parents' release

Meantime, Aarohi Rana, the 8-year-old daughter of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, recited Hanuman Chalisa at her residence in Amravati yesterday, April 27, for the release of her parents from jail "I pray to God that my parents are released soon," she said.

The independent MP from Amravati was arrested on Saturday along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana for announcing that she would chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai to “awaken his Hindutva” despite police orders against doing so. 

