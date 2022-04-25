हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hanuman Chalisa row

Hanuman Chalisa row: NCP leader seeks Home Minister’s nod to recite scriptures of every religion outside PM Narendra Modi's residence

Fahmida Hassan Khan has urged the home minister to allow her to read the Hanuman Chalisa and Namaz outside PM’s New Delhi residence.

Hanuman Chalisa row: NCP leader seeks Home Minister’s nod to recite scriptures of every religion outside PM Narendra Modi&#039;s residence

New Delhi: A senior functionary of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday (April 25, 2022), in a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, sought his permission to read holy scriptures of every religion, Hanuman Chalisa and Namaz, in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

Fahmida Hassan Khan has hit out at the BJP over the Hanuman Chalisa row and has urged the home minister to allow her to read the Hanuman Chalisa and Namaz outside PM’s New Delhi residence. 

The stinging letter is an obvious reprisal for a similar threat by an MP-MLA couple in Maharashtra for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the letter, NCP’s North Mumbai district working president said she wanted to read the Namaz, Hanuman Chalisa, Durga Chalisa, Namokar Mantra and more outside PM Modi's official residence at Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg.

Take a look at the letter here: 

"But the way inflation and unemployment are increasing in the country, it has become necessary to wake up the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi... if Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana can enjoy the benefit of reading Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree [Uddhav Thackeray's residence], we should be allowed to go to PM Modi's residence in Delhi to offer Namaz, Hanuman Chalisa and Durga Chalisa," she said in her letter. 

The NCP leader also stated that she recites the Hanuman Chalisa and does Durga Puja at her home.

The development comes after a Mumbai court had sent independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday after the couple were arrested in connection with their announcement to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Mr Thackeray's residence.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hanuman Chalisa rowHanuman ChalisaNamazNationalist Congress PartyNCP leaderSharad PawarFahmida Hassan KhanAmit ShahNarendra ModiUddhav Thackeray
Next
Story

SC agrees to re-constitute 5-judge bench to hear pleas challenging repeal of Article 370 after summer vacation

Must Watch

PT1M37S

Soaring lemon prices lead to increasing thefts