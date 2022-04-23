हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ravi Rana

High drama at Matoshree as Navneet Rana decides to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav's house

High drama unfolded in Maharashtra after MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’ (Uddhav Thackeray’s residence).

High drama at Matoshree as Navneet Rana decides to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav&#039;s house
(Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

Amid the ongoing loudspeaker and Azaan controversy, high drama unfolded in Maharashtra after MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA, announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’ (Uddhav Thackeray’s residence).

Soon after Rana’s claim, Shiv Sena workers began protesting outside her residence following which security has been ramped up both at Matoshree and Rana’s residence.

The Maharashtra MP also claimed that she and her family are not being allowed to step outside the house on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s orders.

“Police aren't allowing us to step outside our house. Shiv Sena workers trying to attack our residence...We've always considered 'Matoshree' as a temple...Uddhav Thackeray only seeking political gains,” said MLA Ravi Rana in a social media post.

“Maharashtra CM ordered Shiv Sena workers to heckle us. They're breaking the barricades. I'm reiterating that I'll go outside & will chant Hanuman Chalisa at 'Matroshree'. CM only knows how to throw people in jail,” MP Navneet Rana told ANI.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders have alleged that both Navneet and Ravi Rana were prompted to do this and said they will protect Matoshree.

“They (MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Rana)  have challenged the law and order situation. They were prompted to do this by someone. Shiv Sena workers are here to protect 'Matoshree'. Police are taking care of the situation,” Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai told ANI.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also challenged the duo to come forward.

“We are waiting, we'll keep Hanuman Chalisa in front of us. We're waiting to teach them a lesson,” said Pednekar.

The controversy comes at a time when there’s the situation of unrest in the state due to the Azaan row after MNS Chief Raj Thackeray said that he will play loudspeakers outside all mosques if Azaan noises are not toned down.

Ravi RanaNavneet KaurMaharashtraMatoshreeUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena
