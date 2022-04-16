New Delhi: During a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday (April 16), clashes broke out between two communities, leaving several police personnel injured. Police said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 PM. Additional police forces have been rushed to Jahangirpuri and other communally sensitive areas.

Delhi Police PRO Anyesh Roy told PTI that it was a traditional procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti every year. "'When the procession reached Kushal Cinema, a clash broke out between two communities. Stones were also pelted," Roy said. ''The situation is under control. All senior officers are on the spot. Since it is a sensitive area, additional police forces have been made available," he said.

According to the information so far, around 5-6 police personnel and a couple of civilians have been injured, said an official. Asking people in Jahangirpuri to stay calm, Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, said, "We request people residing in Jahangirpuri to stay calm, adequate police force is here to control the situation. Two groups went into a scuffle during a procession. We are investigating the matter."

With Ghaziabad and Noida bordering Delhi, the UP police have also taken cognizance of the matter. Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order, UP, said, "In view of the incident in Delhi, we have directed field officers to patrol and deploy sufficient force in sensitive areas and in areas adjoining Delhi. Strict action is to be taken against anti-social elements. We're sharing real-time information with Delhi Police."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the violence, sources said. The Delhi Police has also apprised the top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry about the situation. The home ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and gave necessary directions to the Delhi Police, the sources said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to maintain peace. "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. The central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace." The CM also said that he spoke to the lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

Spoke to Hon’ble LG. He assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared. https://t.co/AMXEatbsub — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a dig at Kejriwal. "Arvind Kejriwal is the CM of Delhi, but will not take any responsibility. Going to other states and having meetings with officers is an attack on our federal structure. He is not able to run the government in Delhi and puts blame on someone else."

(With Agency inputs)

