Hanumangarh clashes: VHP leader injured, Rajasthan police conduct flag march

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Police on Thursday conducted a flag march in Hanumangarh following a clash between two groups the other day, reported ANI. The move comes after communal tension erupted in Rajasthan`s Hanumangarh district after Block President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Satveer Saharan and several got injured in a clash over the removal of people of a particular community sitting in front of the temple.

Saharan was referred to the district hospital for treatment. An angry crowd gathered on the spot and blocked the Nohar-Rawtsar road.

Photos released by news agency ANI show a police squad conducting the march with proper security preparations.

Rajasthan | Police conduct flag march in Hanumangarh following a clash between two groups yesterday One person named Satveer was injured in the incident, say police. pic.twitter.com/YNzAn2RBzh — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 12, 2022

Heavy police forces have been deployed in the area with police and district administration officials maintaining a strict vigil on the people.

Meanwhile, internet services have been restored in Bhilwara as the situation remains peaceful.

Rajasthan remains on the boil as violent incidents, one after another, continue to hit the state.

Earlier, a 22-year-old youth was murdered allegedly by members of another community in Bhilwara. There was outrage among the people after the crime, which took place on Tuesday evening. The BJP, VHP and Hindu Jagran Manch members called for a bandh in the district following the incident.

(With agency inputs)