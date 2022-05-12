हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan violence

Hanumangarh clashes: VHP leader injured, Rajasthan police conduct flag march

Heavy police forces have been deployed in the area with police and district administration officials maintaining a strict vigil on the people, reported PTI.

Hanumangarh clashes: VHP leader injured, Rajasthan police conduct flag march
(Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Police on Thursday conducted a flag march in Hanumangarh following a clash between two groups the other day, reported ANI. The move comes after communal tension erupted in Rajasthan`s Hanumangarh district after Block President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Satveer Saharan and several got injured in a clash over the removal of people of a particular community sitting in front of the temple.

Saharan was referred to the district hospital for treatment. An angry crowd gathered on the spot and blocked the Nohar-Rawtsar road.

Photos released by news agency ANI show a police squad conducting the march with proper security preparations.

Heavy police forces have been deployed in the area with police and district administration officials maintaining a strict vigil on the people.

Meanwhile, internet services have been restored in Bhilwara as the situation remains peaceful.

Rajasthan remains on the boil as violent incidents, one after another, continue to hit the state.

Earlier, a 22-year-old youth was murdered allegedly by members of another community in Bhilwara. There was outrage among the people after the crime, which took place on Tuesday evening. The BJP, VHP and Hindu Jagran Manch members called for a bandh in the district following the incident.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajasthan violenceHanumangarh clashesVishwa Hindu Parishadcommunal clashesRajasthan Police
Next
Story

NEET-PG 2022: IMA writes to Health Minister, seek postponement of May 21 exam date

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Demolition Drive: Bulldozers reach Assam