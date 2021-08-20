Happy Onam: Yet another low-key celebration in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor urges people to get vaccinated against COVID

Thiruvananthapuram: It's been long since Kerala celebrated Onam with a lot of fanfare. The massive floods in 2018, followed by another one next year, and then the two years of COVID pandemic - for four years, the state hasn't had the chance to celebrate Onam on a grandscale. However, Keralites are trying to make the most of the festival and celebrate in the intimate way possible. Onam is the traditional harvest festival of Keralites and which is one festival that is celebrated by the 3.30 crore population.

Even though the Onam festival is a 10-day affair, the three key days started this time with August 20, a Friday, and will end with Avittam on Sunday (August 22), with Thiru Onam on Saturday (August 21) being the most important day.

Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor recalls his days at the United Nations and said he was amazed that be it Namibia, Vienna or Geneva, he was always lucky to have celebrated Onam in several countries. "We, Malayalis are there all over and I have been extremely fortunate to have had the traditional Onam lunch in numerous countries, but today given the pandemic days that we are all passing through, the buzz word now is each and every one has to get vaccinated and all efforts should be for that," said Tharoor.

Be it, COVID or floods, the indefatigable attitude of Keralite during the three days of Onam is the savouring of the 26 course vegetarian lunch eaten on a planarian leaf.

"Gone are the days of the yesteryears when the entire family comes together with the single agenda of preparing the Onam lunch and then eating it with one, two or three different `payasams`. Now the easiest way is to relax and wait for the ordered Onam lunch to arrive from either hotels or caterers. Times have changed," said hugely popular Malayalm film comedian and character actor Jagdeesh.



(With IANS inputs)