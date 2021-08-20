हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Onam

Happy Onam: Yet another low-key celebration in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor urges people to get vaccinated against COVID

Onam is the traditional harvest festival of Kerala, celebrated by its people worldwide. Congree leader Shashi Tharoor, a Malayali, said he was lucky to have celebrated Onam in several countries, even as he reminded people that getting vaccinated for COVID-19 should remain a priority even in festive times

Happy Onam: Yet another low-key celebration in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor urges people to get vaccinated against COVID
Shashi Tharoor posted the picture of “Puthari” puja at his ancestral home in Kerala's Palakkad district (Pic: Twitter/@ShashiTharoor)

Thiruvananthapuram: It's been long since Kerala celebrated Onam with a lot of fanfare. The massive floods in 2018, followed by another one next year, and then the two years of COVID pandemic - for four years, the state hasn't had the chance to celebrate Onam on a grandscale. However, Keralites are trying to make the most of the festival and celebrate in the intimate way possible.  Onam is the traditional harvest festival of Keralites and which is one festival that is celebrated by the 3.30 crore population. 

Even though the Onam festival is a 10-day affair, the three key days started this time with August 20, a Friday, and will end with Avittam on Sunday (August 22), with Thiru Onam on Saturday (August 21) being the most important day.

Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor recalls his days at the United Nations and said he was amazed that be it Namibia, Vienna or Geneva, he was always lucky to have celebrated Onam in several countries. "We, Malayalis are there all over and I have been extremely fortunate to have had the traditional Onam lunch in numerous countries, but today given the pandemic days that we are all passing through, the buzz word now is each and every one has to get vaccinated and all efforts should be for that," said Tharoor.

Be it, COVID or floods, the indefatigable attitude of Keralite during the three days of Onam is the savouring of the 26 course vegetarian lunch eaten on a planarian leaf.

"Gone are the days of the yesteryears when the entire family comes together with the single agenda of preparing the Onam lunch and then eating it with one, two or three different `payasams`. Now the easiest way is to relax and wait for the ordered Onam lunch to arrive from either hotels or caterers. Times have changed," said hugely popular Malayalm film comedian and character actor Jagdeesh.
 

(With IANS inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OnamShashi TharoorKeralaMalayaliThiru Onam
Next
Story

Who is Diksha Shinde? 14-year-old from Maharashtra gets selected to work at NASA

Must Watch

PT4M4S

Afghanistan: How many sympathizers of Taliban in India?