Happy that women will join NDA from next year: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (October 14) said that women will be able to join the National Defence Academy (NDA) from next year.

Speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) seminar on ‘Role of Women in the Armed Forces’, he highlighted the importance of women’s entry into the defence services.

“I am happy to share with you that from next year, women shall be able to join our premier tri-service pre-commissioning training institute, the National Defence Academy,” said Singh.

“The induction of women in Military Police has commenced last year, marking a major milestone wherein women are inducted in the rank and file of Army,” he said.

"Women are now being accepted for permanent commission and shall be commanding Army units and battalions in the near future," he added.

Notably, last month, in a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court allowed women to take the NDA exam scheduled for September 5th this year. The Supreme Court also came down heavily on the Indian Army for not allowing women to take part in NDA exams, Sainik Schools and other military institutions.

Singh also hailed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s role during the 1971 war.

“India's former prime minister Indira Gandhi not only led the country for a number of years, she also did so during the times of war,” said Singh.

He also recalled Rani Laxmi Bai as one of the most revered and respected women who took up arms to protect their country and the rights of the people.

