HINDUTVA LEADER UMA BHARTI

'Happy' With MP's New Liquor Policy, Uma Bharti To Felicitate CM Shivraj Chouhan

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 10:21 PM IST

'Happy' With MP's New Liquor Policy, Uma Bharti To Felicitate CM Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal: Former Union minister and Hindutva leader Uma Bharti, who till recently was taking on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over its liquor policy, seems to have clamed down, at least for now. On Friday, Bharti announced to organise an event to felicitate Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Bharti has sent an invitation to the Chief Minister, stating that the `Mata Beti Bai Smriti Sikshan Samiti` has decided to felicitate Chouhan for his decision to introduce a new liquor policy keeping the safety and security of women in mind. The `Mata Beti Bai Smriti Sikshan Samiti` is a social organisation run by Bharti.

As per sources, the event will be organized at the Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal on Saturday (February 25), during which Bharti will felicitate Chouhan for accepting her demands in the new liquor policy, which will come into effect from April 1.

The move came after Chouhan announced the closure of `ahatas` or taverns attached to liquor outlets and shop bars in Madhya Pradesh. The state government has also decided that liquor shops located close to educational institutions, religious places etc. will be shifted to distant locations.

Notably, Bharti was criticising her own party`s government over its liquor policy, and now the Chief Minister has made this announcement ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, creating an impression that the new policy came after Bharti`s sustained campaign against the earlier liquor policy.

Hours after state Home Minister Narottam Mishra had briefed the press about the Cabinet`s decision to introduce a new liquor policy last Sunday, Bharti took Twitter to express her happiness, terming the announcement as "historic and revolutionary".

The veteran BJP leader, who stepped down from the Narendra Modi government in 2018 citing health reasons ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle, returned to Madhya Pradesh last year after spending months on a campaign for clean Ganga. Many political observers feel that Bharti, a former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, is making an effort to regain her space in state politics.

