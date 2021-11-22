Har Ghar Dastak: Centre writes to states suggesting ways to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination drive

New Delhi: The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday (November 22) wrote to Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of all States/UTs to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.

In his letter, the Union Health Secretary asked all the districts to identify all the beneficiaries who have not been vaccinated yet. He also mentioned strategies to mobilize people to get vaccinated.

Health Secretary asked districts to appoint ambassadors from the locality to influence people to get vaccinated. He also directed districts to send messages and voice calls to those who are due for the second dose of vaccine.

"Trusted individuals/community leaders may be identified and appointed as ambassadors. They may be oriented about 'Har Ghar Dastak' to provide sound advice on the importance of taking both the doses of vaccine and completing the vaccination schedule," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan

The processes and incentives for these ambassadors, include assigning referral codes on Co-WIN for each one of them. Through these codes every person they get vaccinated will be added to their tally at COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) through Co-WIN, the letter said.

It said those who ensure full vaccination coverage will be recognised at the local level with certificates and will be felicitated at special gram sabhas or panchayat meetings.

'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign was launched by PM Modi on November 3 to speed up the vaccination drive across the country. The campaign will continue till November 30, 2021.

