NewsIndia
HAR GHAR TIRANGA CAMPAIGN

Har Ghar Tiranaga fervour: Shopper flock post offices, markets as demand for tricolour soars- See Pics

The newly launched 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign calls for all the Indians to unfurl the national flag in their homes on the 75th Independence Day.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Har Ghar Tiranaga fervour: Shopper flock post offices, markets as demand for tricolour soars- See Pics

New Delhi: In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign call this Independence Day, the Kanpur post office is offering ready-made tricolours for the visitors to buy, reported ANI. This is the first time that a post office is selling the national flags and is believed to be a move to boost the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by making the tricolour readily available. The newly launched campaign calls for all the Indians to unfurl the national flag in their homes on the 75th Independence Day. “This is the first time Tricolour is being sold at the post offices in the country, RS Sharma, Assitant Director, told ANI.

Apart from the post offices, shopkeepers across the country claim a massive demand for national flags this year around Independence Day due to PM Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ call. Markets in Gujarat, Kerala, and West Bengal are flocked as Indias are buying the tricolour in huge numbers.

BJP’s Tiranaga rally

As the 75th Independence Day nears, the BJP leader across the country are taking out Tiranaga rallies with party workers and supporters. They conduct the marches on foot and on bikes with national flags.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey among others were seen taking out a massive rally in New Delhi.

Gujarat BJP unit also took out a Tiranaga rally led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Congress to organise Tiranaga Samman Yatra

 While the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has started -`Har Ghar Tiranga` to mark the occasion of `Ajadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav`, the opposition Congress has geared up for a week long `Tiranga Samman Mahotsav` in all divisions of the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has announced that party leaders would start a padayatra (foot march) from Indore on August 9, which would conclude on August 15 in Bhopal.

The party has asked its senior leaders and workers to organise `Tiranga Samman Yatra` in all districts and blocks of the state.

 

Live Tv

Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignIndependence Daynational flagPM Narendra ModiBJP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
DNA Video
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?