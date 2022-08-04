New Delhi: In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign call this Independence Day, the Kanpur post office is offering ready-made tricolours for the visitors to buy, reported ANI. This is the first time that a post office is selling the national flags and is believed to be a move to boost the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by making the tricolour readily available. The newly launched campaign calls for all the Indians to unfurl the national flag in their homes on the 75th Independence Day. “This is the first time Tricolour is being sold at the post offices in the country, RS Sharma, Assitant Director, told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh | Post offices in Kanpur are selling the Tricolour for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign



This is the first time Tricolour is being sold at the post offices in the country, RS Sharma, Assitant Director-I says. pic.twitter.com/eIgxe5hL0X — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Apart from the post offices, shopkeepers across the country claim a massive demand for national flags this year around Independence Day due to PM Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ call. Markets in Gujarat, Kerala, and West Bengal are flocked as Indias are buying the tricolour in huge numbers.

West Bengal | After PM, announced 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the sale of Tricolour has doubled. Demand for the national flag is so that we are having to manufacture it in cloth varieties other than Khadi cotton & silk to make it affordable for all: A Kolkata based shopkeeper pic.twitter.com/3FdzLH69ix — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

BJP’s Tiranaga rally

As the 75th Independence Day nears, the BJP leader across the country are taking out Tiranaga rallies with party workers and supporters. They conduct the marches on foot and on bikes with national flags.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey among others were seen taking out a massive rally in New Delhi.

Gujarat BJP unit also took out a Tiranaga rally led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Congress to organise Tiranaga Samman Yatra

While the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has started -`Har Ghar Tiranga` to mark the occasion of `Ajadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav`, the opposition Congress has geared up for a week long `Tiranga Samman Mahotsav` in all divisions of the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has announced that party leaders would start a padayatra (foot march) from Indore on August 9, which would conclude on August 15 in Bhopal.

The party has asked its senior leaders and workers to organise `Tiranga Samman Yatra` in all districts and blocks of the state.