Har Ghar Tiranaga: UP Man unfurls Pakistani flag, arrested- Watch

New Delhi: While India is proudly celebrating 75 years of Independence by hoisting the tricolour in every corner of the country in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ call, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar unfurled the Pakistani flag, said to media reports. The picture of the Pakistani flag being unfurled at a house has gone viral on social media as well. In a video, shared by Kushinagar Police’s official handle, a police officer can be seen addressing the case where a man unfurled a non-Indian flag at his home. According to the official, the man responsible for the act has been arrested and further appropriate actions will be taken against him.

According to media reports, the act was carried out by Salman, who is a resident of Bendupar Mustakil village of Kushinagar. Reports claim that some neighbours observed him hoisting the Pakistani flag on the terrace of his house and recorded the video of the act, which has now gone viral over social media.

Uttar Pradesh | A man has been arrested for allegedly hoisting Pakistan's national flag at his house in Kushinagar



We've registered a case and one person has been arrested. Further action is being taken: Ritesh Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar (12.8) pic.twitter.com/bXi3EZWcOt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2022

Salman’s act enraged the local people who immediately informed the police and asked the administration to take strict action.

Locals said that Salman and his family, who were apparently involved in the act have indulged in anti-national acivity by unfurling the Pakistani flag and should be punished under the purview of the law.