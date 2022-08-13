NewsIndia
HAR GHAR TIRANGA

Har Ghar Tiranaga: UP Man unfurls Pakistani flag, arrested- Watch

According to Kushinagar police, the man responsible for the act has been arrested and further appropriate actions will be taken against him.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 09:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Har Ghar Tiranaga: UP Man unfurls Pakistani flag, arrested- Watch

New Delhi: While India is proudly celebrating 75 years of Independence by hoisting the tricolour in every corner of the country in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ call, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar unfurled the Pakistani flag, said to media reports. The picture of the Pakistani flag being unfurled at a house has gone viral on social media as well. In a video, shared by Kushinagar Police’s official handle, a police officer can be seen addressing the case where a man unfurled a non-Indian flag at his home. According to the official, the man responsible for the act has been arrested and further appropriate actions will be taken against him.

According to media reports, the act was carried out by Salman, who is a resident of Bendupar Mustakil village of Kushinagar. Reports claim that some neighbours observed him hoisting the Pakistani flag on the terrace of his house and recorded the video of the act, which has now gone viral over social media.

Salman’s act enraged the local people who immediately informed the police and asked the administration to take strict action.

Locals said that Salman and his family, who were apparently involved in the act have indulged in anti-national acivity by unfurling the Pakistani flag and should be punished under the purview of the law.

Live Tv

Har Ghar TirangaIndependence Day75 years of independenceUttar PradeshPakistani flag

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022