New Delhi: The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark the 75th year of India’s independence kickstarted on Saturday (Aug 13). The campaign, part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, aims to encourage people to bring the national flag to their homes to invoke a feeling a patriotism in their hearts. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. The program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home.

Here are rules to know before you hoist the national flag at your home:

1. According to the Flag Code of India, 2002, the materials that the national flag is allowed to be made of is cotton/polyester/wool/silk/khadi bunting whether handspun or machine-made.

2. In terms of the shape, the National Flag should be of rectangular. It can be of any size but the ratio of the length to the height of the flag must be 3:2.

3. Any member of the public, a private organization, or an educational institution may hoist/display the National Flag on all days or occasions in accordance with the dignity and honour of the National Flag according to the Flag Code of India.

4. The national flag can be displayed in open displayed on the house of a member of public and it may be flown day and night as per the amendment dated 20th July, 2022

5. When you display the National Flag, it must be in a position of honour and should be visible. You must not hoist a damages flag.

6. Make sure the flag is hoisted in the correct manner and is not invered which means the saffron band shouldn't be at the bottom.

7. If the National Flag is damaged then the flag needs to be destroyed completely in private by burning it or any other method of dignity.

(With agency inputs)