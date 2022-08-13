The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday replaced its traditional saffron flag with the tricolor picture on the profile pictures of its social media accounts, ahead of the Independence Day. The country is celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the occasion of 75 years of independence. In such a situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to put the tricolor on their 'profile' picture on their social media accounts. The Congress and other opposition parties have been criticizing the national flag for its stance towards the Sangh.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a clear reference to the Sangh, had earlier this month questioned whether the organization, which has not hoisted the national flag at its headquarters in Nagpur for 52 years, would respond to the Prime Minister's request to put the tricolor on the profile picture of its social media accounts. .

Responding To All Allegations Of Opposition

RSS Publicity Department co-in-charge Narendra Thakur said on Friday that the Sangh has been celebrating Independence Day by hoisting the national flag in all its offices.The Sangh removed its organization's flag and put the national flag on its profile picture of its social media account. Thakur said that RSS workers are actively participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.The central government has urged people to hoist or display the national flag in their homes from August 13 to 15 as part of its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme.

Supports Tricolor Program At Every Home

Earlier, RSS's head of propaganda department Sunil Ambekar had said that such things should not be politicised. He had said that the RSS has already extended its support to the programs 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.