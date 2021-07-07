हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri gets Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Puri will continue to serve as the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs.

File Photo

New Delhi: BJP’s Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday (July 7) got additional charge of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the union cabinet. He was sworn in at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

He is a member of parliament in the upper house, Rajya Sabha since January 2018.

Hardeep Singh Puri is a 1974 batch Indian Foreign Service officer who served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013. He joined BJP in 2014.

