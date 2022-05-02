Ahmedabad: Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Monday (May 2) removed his designation and party poll symbol of 'hand' from his Twitter profile amid mounting speculation that he may leave the opposition party ahead of the Assembly polls due later this year, reported PTI.

The removal comes days after Patel expressed displeasure over the functioning of the state party leadership. The firebrand leader, who spearheaded the Patidar community agitation in Gujarat for reservation in jobs and education, has described himself as a "Proud Indian patriot" in his new profile on Twitter, as per PTI.

Earlier, rumors of Patel quitting Congress and joining the BJP were also on the street, however, he debunked all the rumors and said he has no plans to join the saffron party.

"News of my leaving Congress and joining the BJP has been circulating in the news for a long time. But under the present circumstances, joining the BJP is out of the question. I`ve no plans to join BJP. I welcome the political decisions that have been taken by BJP recently," Patel said. "If any such decision has to be taken in the interest of the state and its people, I will speak out," he added.

I am in Congress currently. I hope the central leaders find a way so that I continue to remain in the Congress. There are others who want Hardik to leave the Congress. They want to break my morale. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/zW1oHf5m52 — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) April 26, 2022

The Congress leader said that he has expressed his concerns to Congress and hoped that the party high command will listen to his grievances.

In a message to the Opposition, Patel said that they need to struggle against the government on the issues of the people.

"The opposition has to fight and struggle against the government on the issues of the people. But we are unable to do so. So people will look for another option. The party is strong in Gujarat as they have leadership with decision-making abilities and it is the time to make the right decision," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV