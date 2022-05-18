Hardik Patel's OLD TWEET - 'Will stay in Congress till death' - goes viral

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who quit Congress today, is being trolled for one his old Tweet. Hardik, who resigned as Congress working president for Gujarat, had once tweeted that he would never leave Congress. As soon as he resigned, Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV tweeted a screenshot of the old tweet. The tweet read: "Only traders (vyapari) change their party due to fear of losing or winning. Those who follow ideology don't (change the party). I will fight, win and never leave the Congress". Earlier, Hardik Patel resigned from all party posts in Congress, including the primary membership.

"I am resigning from all the party posts, including primary membership of Congress. I am confident that all my supporters and people of Gujarat would welcome this decision. I believe that I will be able to work positively for Gujarat in future," Patel tweeted along with his resignation letter.

No Caption Needed !! pic.twitter.com/tV9NwzeqjL — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) May 18, 2022

The resignation comes two days after another top Congress leader, Sunil Jakhar, who is has served as the party's Punjab unit chief also resigned in similar manner.

Before quitting, Patel (28), who had joined the Congress in 2019, wrote a scathing letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, claiming the Congress "only played to the role of a roadblock" over certain key issues in the country and was "merely reduced to opposing everything".

Without taking any name, he said in the letter that whenever he raised issues of the people of Gujarat, senior Congress leaders were busy checking messages on their mobile phones, and some leaders were ?enjoying abroad? when the party and the country needed them.

Patel had since sometime been critical of the Congress and recently praised the BJP.