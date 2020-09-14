हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Harivansh Narayan Singh

Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Harivansh's name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda and seconded by Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot.

Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Rajya Sabha on Monday re-elected Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh as deputy chairman of the Upper House by voice vote. Harivansh's name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda and seconded by Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot.

"I declare that Harivansh ji has been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha," said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. A voice vote was conducted for the election of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman on the first day of monsoon session convened amid restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic. 

The opposition had fielded Manoj Jha, an RJD member. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad moved a motion to elect Jha as Deputy Chairman. The motion was seconded by Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Soon after the election, MPs from various political parties congratulated Harivansh.

In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress' BK Hariprasad in the election to the post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated him for being re-elected. The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha in 2020.

Harivansh has become Deputy Chairman of the Upper House for the second time. He was first elected to the post on August 8, 2018. His term as Rajya Sabha member ended in April 2020 and he has been re-elected to the upper House. Sixty-four-year-old JD-U leader is a post-graduate in economics.

Harivansh Narayan SinghRajya SabhaRajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
