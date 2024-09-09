Advertisement
HARYANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP Announces 1st List Of 20 Candidates As Alliance Negotiations With Congress Falter

Ahead of Haryana assembly polls, discussions between the Congress party and the AAP regarding a potential alliance have come to an end.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced its first list of 20 candidates for the Haryana assembly elections scheduled for October 5, signaling a potential impasse in the negotiation process with the Congress for an alliance. The deadline for submitting nominations for the 90-seat assembly is September 12.

Anurag Dhanda, the party's vice president for the Haryana unit, has been nominated from Kalayat, with Indu Sharma representing Bhiwani. Additionally, Vikas Nehra and Bijender Hooda have been nominated from Meham and Rohtak, respectively.

The AAP was engaged in discussions with the Congress regarding a potential alliance in the state.

The negotiations, however, have reached a stalemate concerning the distribution of seats. Sources indicate that the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is insisting on 10 seats, whereas the Congress is willing to concede only five.

Earlier today, Sushil Gupta, the chief of AAP's state unit, stated that if an agreement is not reached by the evening, the party will announce its candidates for all 90 constituencies. 

