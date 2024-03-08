NewsIndia
Haryana Board Cancels Exams At 2 Nuh Centres After Viral Cheating Video

The board learned that the school director and staff had allegedly shot photos and distributed the paper before allotting it to candidates, compelling the board to nullify the exam. A case has been registered.

New Delhi: The flying squad of the Haryana School Education Board, formed by the board Chairman, Dr VP Yadav, stormed the exam centres of Nuh district and uncovered 33 cases of cheating, Zee News Television reported.Some youths were seized at the centre of NHM Nuh-15 and 16 (Firozpur) with pictures of the English question paper. The QR code on the paper indicated that it had been disseminated from Niki Model Public School, Pingawan-06 (B-1) and 07 (B-2).

The board learned that the school director and staff had allegedly shot photos and distributed the paper before allotting it to candidates, compelling the board to nullify the exam. A case has been registered.

