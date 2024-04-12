NEW DELHI: While the Haryana Police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of six children in a road accident in Mahendragarh, the FIR registered in the case states that the driver of the ill-fated bus was drunk and ignored repeated requests by the children to slow down the speed. According to the FIR filed by a Class 12 student, the driver of the bus was allegedly intoxicated and callously disregarded the pleas of the terrified children to reduce speed. Instead, he reportedly threatened them, putting their lives at risk. Shockingly, there was no attendant on board to assist the children, exacerbating the gravity of the situation. Tragically, two of the deceased belonged to the same family, compounding the grief of their loved ones.

Among those apprehended in connection with the incident are the principal of the school and the driver of a private bus that was involved in the tragic journey. The driver, identified as Dharmender, had been driving recklessly prior to the accident, according to police reports. Subsequent medical examinations confirmed the presence of alcohol in his system, leading to his immediate arrest at the accident site.

Eyewitnesses recounted harrowing tales of the chaos and panic that ensued as the bus careened out of control, ultimately leading to the fatal collision. Many students sustained injuries, with shattered glass from broken windows adding to the severity of the situation. Some managed to escape by jumping off the bus in a desperate bid for survival.

In the aftermath of this devastating incident, questions have arisen regarding the school's decision to summon students on a day that was meant to be a holiday due to Eid. The government has demanded an explanation from the school administration, with repercussions potentially including the cancellation of its recognition. Additionally, transport authorities revealed that the bus had recently been fined for lacking necessary documentation, raising concerns about safety standards.

Authorities wasted no time in launching investigations and taking swift action. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, holding accountable those deemed responsible for the tragedy. The administration has also initiated disciplinary measures, suspending an assistant secretary and ordering a thorough probe into the incident.

Expressions of grief and condolences poured in from across the political spectrum, with leaders at the national and state levels lamenting the loss of innocent lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other prominent figures extended their heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, underscoring the profound impact of this heartbreaking event on the entire nation.