Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tests COVID-19 positive

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, CM Khattar asserted that he tested for the coronavirus on Monday and the test report has come out positive.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tests COVID-19 positive

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, CM Khattar asserted that he tested for the coronavirus on Monday and the test report has come out positive.

He asked all his colleagues and associates, who came in contact with him over the last week, to get themselves tested. He further requested them to move into quarantine immediately.

CM Khattar tweeted, "I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately."

