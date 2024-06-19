Haryana Congress Leader Kiran Choudhry, Her Daughter Shruti Join BJP

NEW DELHI: In a big jolt to Congress ahead of the assembly polls in the state, the party's prominent Haryana leaders, Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. Both the leaders joined the BJP in a ceremony at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former CM and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and the BJP's National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh.

After joining the BJP, Kiran Choudhry said, "Today I took this decision because of Prime Minister, who has pledged a developed India by 2047. I have full faith that India will shine in the world. The public welfare work done by the Prime Minister has led to the formation of a BJP government in Delhi for the third time. I have worked a lot with Khattar ji. There used to be a lot of bitterness between us. But the way he worked has been my source of inspiration."

"The way he (Khattar) has worked honestly for the welfare of the people is commendable. Today we will take the BJP flag and in the coming times we will form a BJP government in Haryana for the third time," the sitting MLA and former Haryana minister added. Notably, Kiran Choudhry is the daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal.

Her daughter, Shruti, who also joined the BJP, said that they will work to strengthen the county and the state. "The Prime Minister has taken historic decisions for our country. Due to this, India's reputation has shined even more in the whole world. I have come here taking inspiration from Khattar ji. It is a matter of pride for us that Modi ji and Khattar ji have worked with Chaudhary Bansi Lal ji. The way Bansi Lal worked hard, we are joining the BJP with the same hard work. Today we are joining BJP so that we can strengthen the country and the state," Shruti Choudhry said.

Yesterday, the former MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency has tendered her resignation as a Primary Member of Congress and also from the post of the Working President of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it is a historic day that two prominent Congress leaders joined the BJP.

"Today is a very historic day...Today, two prominent personalities are in the party, who have worked in Congress for many years...I have known Kiran ji since the time we worked with Bansi Lal ji...Kiran ji and I used to sit face to face in the assembly, " Khattar said. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said, "Today, senior Congress leaders Kiran Chaudhary and Shruti Chaudhary decided to join the BJP, I welcome them. We will work to strengthen Haryana."