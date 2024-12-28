Haryana Declares Winter Holidays For Schools; Check Details
Haryana announced winter holidays from January 1-15, 2025, for all private and government schools.
The Directorate of School Education of Haryana has declared winter holidays for all private and government schools in the state, starting from January 1 to January 15, 2025.
The government issued an official notice, stating all the schools in the state will be closed from January 1, 2025, to January 15, 2025. The schools will be reopened as usual from January 16, 2025.
The decision comes in response to the expected dip in temperatures, as part of efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the colder months.
The Haryana Chief Minister's Office shared a post X and confirmed the winter holidays for all private and government schools in the state.
प्रदेश सरकार ने हरियाणा के सभी प्राइवेट और सरकारी स्कूलों में शीतकालीन छुट्टियां घोषित कर दी हैं। ये छुटि्टयां आगामी 1 जनवरी से 15 जनवरी, 2025 तक रहेंगी। pic.twitter.com/JaA07WLHVX — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) December 27, 2024
The notice also added that students are required to attend school for practical exams as per the schedule prescribed for board classes (10th and 12th) according to the CBSE and ICSE board norms.
