Haryana

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that both Haryana and Bihar would work together with a common aim of development in the region. 

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna

Patna: Haryana deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence in the state`s capital and held discussions with him regarding the upcoming development work on Sunday."I have come to Patna for the first time after assuming the role assigned to me in Haryana. 

Whenever there would be a common aim on any issue for Haryana and Bihar, we would continue working together for the development of both the regions," Chautala told reporters here. The JJP leader added that in the upcoming days some steps will be taken in the future in Haryana, in which the role of Bihar would be important.

The deputy CM denied any knowledge of the political situation in Maharashtra, but said that he wished "that whatever happens will be in the best interest of the people of the state."

HaryanaDeputy CM Dushyant ChautalaNitish KumarPatna
