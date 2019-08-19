Haryana DGP orders new SIT to probe DCP Vikram Kapoor suicide case

Haryana Director General of Police, Manoj Yadav, has ordered the constitution of the new special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the alleged suicide case of Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Kapoor. The new SIT will be headed by former Faridabad Police Commissioner Amitabh Singh Dhillon and comprise Panipat DCP Rajesh Phogat.

The new SIT will investigation the possibility of honey trap compelling the senior IPS officer to take the extreme step. According to the initial investigation in the case, it was found that a female friend of the IPS officer had allegedly been blackmailing him. However, not much headway could be made the investigation team.

In a suicide note left behind by the IPS officer, he had blamed police inspector Abdul Shaheed for his misery. The inspector has been arrested by the police. The suicide had also mentioned the name of Shaheed’s accomplice Satish Malik, who has been absconding.

Kapoor allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad last week. While the exact reasons behind this extreme step are not yet known, sources said that the IPS officer had been upset for some days.

The 58-year-old hailed from Kurukshetra district and was promoted as an IPS officer last year. He was due to retire from service on October 31, 2020.

Kapoor in his suicide note had written that he was being blackmailed by Shaheed and his accomplice. The SIT will investigate the claims made by the deceased.

The IPS officer had shot himself with his service revolver at his official residence in upscale Faridabad. According to a police officer, Kapoor put the barrel in his mouth and pressed the trigger. The bullet exited from the other side.

At the time of the incident, his wife and son Arjun Kapoor were present at their house.