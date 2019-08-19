close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Haryana DGP orders new SIT to probe DCP Vikram Kapoor suicide case

The new SIT will investigation the possibility of honey trap compelling the senior IPS officer to take the extreme step.

Haryana DGP orders new SIT to probe DCP Vikram Kapoor suicide case
Pic courtesy: ANI

Haryana Director General of Police, Manoj Yadav, has ordered the constitution of the new special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the alleged suicide case of Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Kapoor. The new SIT will be headed by former Faridabad Police Commissioner Amitabh Singh Dhillon and comprise Panipat DCP Rajesh Phogat.

The new SIT will investigation the possibility of honey trap compelling the senior IPS officer to take the extreme step. According to the initial investigation in the case, it was found that a female friend of the IPS officer had allegedly been blackmailing him. However, not much headway could be made the investigation team.

In a suicide note left behind by the IPS officer, he had blamed police inspector Abdul Shaheed for his misery. The inspector has been arrested by the police. The suicide had also mentioned the name of Shaheed’s accomplice Satish Malik, who has been absconding.

Kapoor allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad last week. While the exact reasons behind this extreme step are not yet known, sources said that the IPS officer had been upset for some days.

The 58-year-old hailed from Kurukshetra district and was promoted as an IPS officer last year. He was due to retire from service on October 31, 2020.

Kapoor in his suicide note had written that he was being blackmailed by Shaheed and his accomplice. The SIT will investigate the claims made by the deceased.

The IPS officer had shot himself with his service revolver at his official residence in upscale Faridabad. According to a police officer, Kapoor put the barrel in his mouth and pressed the trigger. The bullet exited from the other side.

At the time of the incident, his wife and son Arjun Kapoor were present at their house.

Tags:
HaryanaVikram KapoorVikram Kapoor suicide
Next
Story

13 dead after bus collides with truck in Maharashtra's Dhule

Must Watch

PT3M34S

Water released from Bhakra Nangal dam in Punjab, alert issued for many cities