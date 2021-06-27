हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Haryana extends COVID-19 curbs till July 5, check what’s allowed, what’s not

All shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm. Malls will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Haryana extends COVID-19 curbs till July 5, check what’s allowed, what’s not
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Sunday (June 27) announced the extension of COVID-19 related curbs in the state.

The restrictions will start from 5 am on June 28 and will remain till July 5.

The decision to extend curbs came despite a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of new cases.

However, the new restrictions are accompanied by certain relaxations. The government laid out detailed guidelines to be followed.

COVID-19 restrictions in Haryana: Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not:

1. Anganwadi centres and crèches under Women Development Department shall remain closed up to July 31. The department will release method of implementation of various welfare programmes.

2. University campus will be open for research scholars. Practical classes in laboratories will also be allowed while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

3. All shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm.

4. Malls will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

5. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

6. Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time.

7. Corporate Offices are permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of social distancing.

8. Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed up to 50 persons. No movement of "Barat" procession will be allowed.

9. Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm.

10. Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

11. All production units, establishments, Industries are permitted to function while strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

