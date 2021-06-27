Haryana extends COVID-19 curbs till July 5, announces some relaxations

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Sunday (June 27) announced the extension of COVID-19 related curbs in the state, although with certain relaxations.

The fresh restrictions orders will come into effect from 5 am on June 28 and will remain till July 5.

The decision to extend curbs came despite a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate and number of new cases.

“Considering the fact although that COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of new COVID-19 positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic… the State Executive Committee extends the Mahamari Alert – Surakhshit Haryana for another week i.e. from June 28 (5 am) to July 5 in the state,” the state government said in a statement.

Anganwadi centres and crèches under Women Development Department shall remain closed up to July 31. The department will release methods of implementation of various welfare programmes.

The university campuses will be open for research scholars. Practical classes in laboratories will also be allowed while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

All shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm. Malls will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Last week, Haryana government had extended the COVID-19 lockdown till June 28.

