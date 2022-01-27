हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Haryana extends Covid-19 restrictions till February 10; theatres, gyms to remain shut

Haryana extends Covid-19 restrictions till February 10; theatres, gyms to remain shut
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh: Haryana government on Wednesday announced the extension of the COVID-19 restrictions in the state till February 10.

"The COVID guidelines released through government orders on January 5, 10, 13 and 18 have been extended till February 10", stated the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) order dated January 26.

According to the new order, the government has allowed malls and markets to remain open till 7 pm, as against 6 pm earlier. Continuing with the previous HSDMA order, cinema halls, theatres multiplexes would remain closed along with all sports complexes, swimming pools and gyms 

Meanwhile, as per Wednesday`s bulletin, the state logged 6,351 COVID cases taking the total active cases to 39,565.

The Haryana government has decided to reopen schools for classes 10-12 on February 1. 

