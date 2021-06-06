Haryana extends lockdown till June 14, several relaxations to be implemented

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday (June 6) extended the lockdown clamped in the state to curb the spread of the COVID-19 by another week till June 14.

The state government also announced additional relaxations in several restrictions that were in place earlier, according to news agency PTI.

This is the fifth extension of the lockdown in Haryana since the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19.

In the previous announcement Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said on May 30, “We have decided to extend COVID lockdown till June 7. Shops can now operate from 9 am to 3 pm. Shopkeepers must follow an odd-even formula. Educational institutions will remain closed till June 15. Night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am.”

While further relaxations regarding opening of shops and shopping malls have been given, religious places are also allowed to open now with 21 people at a time, corporate offices are permitted to open with 50 per cent attendance after adopting social distancing norms, gatherings of up to 21 people are allowed at weddings, funerals and cremations from the earlier 11.

No movement of the "barat" procession, however, is allowed for marriages.

The Haryana government had imposed the lockdown in the state on May 3 in view of the prevailing COVID situation.

