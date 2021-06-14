Haryana extends lockdown till June 21, restaurants and gyms to open- Check complete guidelines here

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Sunday (June 13, 2021) extended the COVID-induced lockdown in the state till June 21, while easing several restrictions. The announcement comes in the view of declining daily COVID-19 infections in the state.

The state government has termed the lockdown "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)".

"Now, after duly considering the fact that although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic? the 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana' is extended for another week from June 14 (5 am onwards) to June 21 (till 5 am) in the state," an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan states.

Here’s complete guidelines issued by the state government:

a. All shops are allowed to open from 09:00 AM to 08:00 PM.

b. Malls are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM.

c. Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with 50% of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms. Nome delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints Is permitted upto 10:00 PM.

Haryana govt issues order to extend lockdown till June 21st with some relaxations in the state#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YyaESOMbaj — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

d. Religious places are allowed to over with 21 persons at one time with the condition that they follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Could appropriate behavioural norms.

e. Corporate Offices are permitted to open with 50% attendance after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisatlon and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.

f. Gatherings in weddings, Funerals/Cremations are allowed up to 21 persons. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and Courts also. No movement of 'Bare' procession will be allowed.

g. For gatherings other than weddings, funerals/cremations, the maximum number allowed will be 50. For gatherings, more than 50, prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner shall be required.

h. Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with adherence to requisite social distancing and other safety norms. Members/visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.

i. Gyms are allowed to open from 06:00 AM to 08:00 PM with 50% capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms. However, Spas shall remain closed.

j. All production units, establishments, Industries are permitted to function. However, they shall strictly adhere to Covid appropriate and prescribed guidelines, behavioural norms.

k. Sports Complexes, Stadia are permitted to open only for sports activities(spectators will not be allowed). Sports Authorities shall ensure adherence of requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation of the premises and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Sunday recorded 339 new COVID-19 infections and 43 Covid-related deaths, taking the total case count to 7,65,861 and toll to 8,992, as per the state health department bulletin. The total active cases were 4,661, while the total recoveries so far were 7,52,208, with a recovery rate of 98.22 percent. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.05 percent, the bulletin said.

Live TV